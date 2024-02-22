Anche oggi 22 febbraio 2024 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 22 febbraio
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Diamond – Icon Pack, da 1,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Evertale, da 0,50 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Peace, Death!, da 1,79 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Peace, Death! 2, da 2,49 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- DRAW CHILLY, da 1,79 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Paths & Danger, a 3,69 €.
- Sigma Theory, da 6,99 € a 3,69 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Cafeteria Nipponica, da 6,99 € a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Floating Multitasking, da 2,39 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Synonyms PRO, da 1,99 € a 0,69 €.
- Word Connect PRO, da 1,99 € a 0,69 €.
- Rotation Key, da 3,79 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast, a 16,99 €. Valutazione di 3,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Ramka – Icon pack, da 1,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Il Gioco Della Vita, a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Il Gioco Della Vita 2, a 4,99 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Black Dungeon RPG, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €.
- RPG Knight Bewitched, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- KNIGHTS, da 1,09 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- PEG, da 1,09 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Boxing Gym Story, da 6,99 € a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Street Masters, a 4,99 €.
- BabyMagica, da 2,19 € a 0,09 €.
- Reporter 2 – Scary Horror Game, da 2,09 € a 0,49 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- YoWindow Meteo – Illimitato, da 10,99 € a 6,49 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Shproty Pro, da 2,49 € a 1,19 €.