Anche oggi 19 gennaio 2024 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 19 gennaio
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Cytus II, da 1,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Cooking Kawaii – cooking games, da 0,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter, da 0,59 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Deep Space: First Contact™, da 2,49 € a 0,59 €. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- LIMBO, da 4,89 € a 0,49 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Front Armies [RTS], da 2,99 € a 1,49 €.
- Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, da 2,29 € a 1,29 €.
- Demolition Derby Simulator Pro, a 2,19 €.
- Over The Bridge PRO, da 1,99 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 3,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Devils & Demons Premium, da 2,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Poliziotti ribelli, da 7,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Heroes of Flatlandia, da 2,29 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Word Search Champion PRO, da 1,99 € a 0,69 €.
- Duplicate File Remover Pro, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Data Defense, da 3,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mint Melon Icon Pack, da 1,09 € a gratis.
- Boho Icon Pack, da 0,59 € a gratis.
- RUSTY : Island Survival Pro, da 1,19 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Machinarium, da 5,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- PEG, da 1,09 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Star Traders: Frontiers, a 6,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Tattoo Tycoon Premium, a 1,99 €.
- Inbetween Land (Full), a 4,49 €.
- Neighbours back From Hell, a 4,99 €.
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €.
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €.
- RPG Knight Bewitched, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Lucid Launcher Pro, da 3,19 € a 1,79 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.