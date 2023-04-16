Il fine settimana dopo Pasqua si chiude con una lista lunghissima di applicazioni e giochi in offerta e gratis da scaricare dal Google Play Store, utili per arricchire e migliorare lo smartphone senza spendere un capitale.
App e giochi gratis e in offerta nel Play Store
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack, da 0,59 € a gratis.
- Vivere o morire: survival Pro, da 1,19 € a gratis.
- Colonies PRO, da 1,99 € a gratis.
- Word Connect PRO, da 1,99 € a gratis.
- Demon’s Rise 2, da 6,49 € a 1,59 €.
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, da 14,99 € a 7,49 €.
- Up Left Out, a 0,99 €.
- Klocki, a 0,50 €.
- Farm Frenzy Premium, da 4,99 € a 2,99 €.
- Ice Rage Premium, da 4,99 € a 2,99 €.
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium, da 1,79 € a 0,39 €.
- Farming Simulator 20, da 6,49 € a 3,59 €.
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium, da 4,99 € a 2,99 €.
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG, da 9,99 € a 4,99 €.
- Bulbs – A game of lights, da 0,79 € a gratis.
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack, da 1,39 € a gratis.
- Articles Grammar Test PRO, da 1,99 € a gratis.
- Gravity Force, da 1,79 € a gratis.
- Kids to Grandmasters Chess, da 5,49 € a gratis.
- Bagatur Chess Engine, da 4,29 € a gratis.
- Equalizer FX Pro, a 1,89 €.
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar, da 9,99 € a 0,99 €.
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, da 7,99 € a 1,99 €.
- Quadropoly Pro, a 14,99 €.
- Little Berry Forest 1, da 0,79 € a 0,39 €.
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars, da 1,79 € a 0,79 €.
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5, da 3,29 € a 0,29 €.
- Auto TTS, da 9,49 € a 3,69 €.
- Planimetro – Misura dell’area , a 2,19 €.
- YoWindow Meteo – Illimitato, da 9,99 € a 5,99 €.