C’è voluto del tempo, ma alla fine l’attesissimo e grande aggiornamento per Action Launcher è arrivato ed è pronto al download con la versione 49. Le novità presenti all’interno del changelog sono tantissime e tutte interessanti però quelle che più suscitano interesse sono il supporto a Google Lens nella Quickbar e l’aggiunta, finalmente, di vere animazioni quando si torna alla home, in modo particolare utilizzando le gesture di navigazione:
- NEW: Vastly improved transition animations when returning to Action Launcher from other apps. Particularly helpful when using gesture navigation! Customize transition animations via “Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Transition home animation”.
- NEW: Adaptive icon pack support!
- NEW: Update appearance of bundled Calendar icons.
- NEW: Add Google Lens to trigger picker and Quickbar presets.
- NEW: App icon.
- NEW: Added 2022 Supporter Pack. Includes 9 gorgeous wallpapers available from the wallpaper picker.
- NEW: Refresh Supporter Badge style.
- NEW: Brave Search support.
- NEW: Add dedicated “Animation & appearance” settings page.
- NEW: If the app disconnects from the Discover feed, automatically reconnect. Note: requires a manual update to Action Launcher Plugin v4.0.
- NEW: Add new font.
- NEW: “Set default launcher” displays in desktop shortcuts if not the current system launcher.
- IMPROVEMENT: Polish settings.
- IMPROVEMENT: Widget stack shows most recently displayed widget upon app reload.
- IMPROVEMENT: Remove navigation bar tint from All Apps drawer.
- IMPROVEMENT: Increase search bar height to match the times.
- IMPROVEMENT: “Screen edge shadow” is now disabled by default. Change via “Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Screen edge shadow”.
- FIX: Fix visual glitch when pressing Home to exit settings when using gesture navigation.
- FIX: Icon pack fallback icons displaying incorrectly.
- FIX: Radio button displaying over the top of icon previews in icon indicator/unread settings.
- FIX: Re-populate Quickbar in the event it is inadvertently erased.
- FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to access Quickbar settings.
- FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to trigger a device backup.
Action Launcher 49 è disponibile al download dal Google Play Store attraverso il canale stabile, ma è scaricabile anche, sotto forma di apk, dal sito APKMirror a questo indirizzo. Che ne dite, è o non è un gran bel aggiornamento che migliorerà il piacere di utilizzare lo smartphone tutti i giorni?