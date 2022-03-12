C’è voluto del tempo, ma alla fine l’attesissimo e grande aggiornamento per Action Launcher è arrivato ed è pronto al download con la versione 49. Le novità presenti all’interno del changelog sono tantissime e tutte interessanti però quelle che più suscitano interesse sono il supporto a Google Lens nella Quickbar e l’aggiunta, finalmente, di vere animazioni quando si torna alla home, in modo particolare utilizzando le gesture di navigazione:

  • NEW: Vastly improved transition animations when returning to Action Launcher from other apps. Particularly helpful when using gesture navigation! Customize transition animations via “Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Transition home animation”.
  • NEW: Adaptive icon pack support!
  • NEW: Update appearance of bundled Calendar icons.
  • NEW: Add Google Lens to trigger picker and Quickbar presets.
  • NEW: App icon.
  • NEW: Added 2022 Supporter Pack. Includes 9 gorgeous wallpapers available from the wallpaper picker.
  • NEW: Refresh Supporter Badge style.
  • NEW: Brave Search support.
  • NEW: Add dedicated “Animation & appearance” settings page.
  • NEW: If the app disconnects from the Discover feed, automatically reconnect. Note: requires a manual update to Action Launcher Plugin v4.0.
  • NEW: Add new font.
  • NEW: “Set default launcher” displays in desktop shortcuts if not the current system launcher.
  • IMPROVEMENT: Polish settings.
  • IMPROVEMENT: Widget stack shows most recently displayed widget upon app reload.
  • IMPROVEMENT: Remove navigation bar tint from All Apps drawer.
  • IMPROVEMENT: Increase search bar height to match the times.
  • IMPROVEMENT: “Screen edge shadow” is now disabled by default. Change via “Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Screen edge shadow”.
  • FIX: Fix visual glitch when pressing Home to exit settings when using gesture navigation.
  • FIX: Icon pack fallback icons displaying incorrectly.
  • FIX: Radio button displaying over the top of icon previews in icon indicator/unread settings.
  • FIX: Re-populate Quickbar in the event it is inadvertently erased.
  • FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to access Quickbar settings.
  • FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to trigger a device backup.

Action Launcher 49 è disponibile al download dal Google Play Store attraverso il canale stabile, ma è scaricabile anche, sotto forma di apk, dal sito APKMirror a questo indirizzo. Che ne dite, è o non è un gran bel aggiornamento che migliorerà il piacere di utilizzare lo smartphone tutti i giorni?