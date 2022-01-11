Google cambia idea e decide che d’ora in avanti pubblicherà anche un changelog con le modifiche introdotte con il rilascio delle patch di sicurezza mensili distribuite attraverso il Google Play Store, proprio come fa con quelle di sistema ogni primo lunedì del mese.

Ciò vuol dire che finalmente possiamo conoscere le novità che l’aggiornamento di sicurezza Google Play porta con sé: per esempio, possiamo dare un’occhiata già adesso alle modifiche introdotte con quello di dicembre, disponibile da qualche giorno, e con quello di gennaio, in roll out proprio in queste ore.

Aggiornamento di sicurezza Google Play dicembre 2021

Critical Fixes [Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and media related services.

Games [Phone, TV] With updates to Play Games Services, you can now sign in and manage your Google Play Games Profile and your privacy and sign-in settings without having to install the Google Play Games app.

Google Play Store Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support [Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] With updates to the new version of mobile data plan UI, you can have a better experience of selecting the data plan.

Utilities [Auto, Phone] With update to Autofill, for some users in US, we have added risk-based authentication to Virtual card transactions. [Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] With the update to Contacts, users can import contacts from SIM card to your google account from the google contacts sync setting page.

Wallet [Phone, Tablet] Added support for Israel, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands. [Phone] With digital car key, you can lock, unlock and start your car with just your phone (requires compatible car and phone model).

System Management Updates to system management services that improve battery life, device connectivity, network usage, privacy, stability, security and updatability.

Developer Services New developer features for Google & 3rd party app developers to support analytics & diagnostics and device connectivity related developer services in their apps.



Aggiornamento di sicurezza Google Play gennaio 2022

Critical Fixes [Tablet, Wear OS, Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and media related services.

Google Play Store Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management With updates to the timezone management system, added support for new daylight savings time transition changes in various countries. Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.



L’aggiornamento di sicurezza Google Play quindi ora è dettagliato mensilmente proprio come le patch di sicurezza di sistema, il che ci permette di conoscerne le novità volta per volta; chi fosse interessato a seguirne i rilasci non deve fare altro che leggerci o in alternativa visionare questa pagina.