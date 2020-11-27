Il Black Friday è finalmente arrivato e anche il Play Store partecipa al festival delle offerte: da oggi sono tanti i giochi e le app Android in promozione per celebrare il giorno di apertura dello shopping natalizio. La lista dei titoli è piuttosto lunga, per cui non perdiamo altro tempo e andiamo subito al sodo.
Applicazione Android gratis
App
- MobilCAD 2d Pro
- Number to word converter offline
- Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping)
- Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
Giochi
- ½ Halfway
- Cake Duel
- Cartoon Craft
- NEW Math puzzles 2
- Crisis of the Middle Ages
- Kids Puzzle – learn 82 animals
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids
- Boymate10 Find5X – Brain Card Game
- First Coloring book for kindergarten kids
- [VIP] EffectParty : Offline Idle Merge Game
- Atonement – Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
- Flippy Geometry 3D Polysphere Puzzles with Poly
Icon pack e personalizzazione
Applicazioni Android in sconto
App
- Notes
- Music Pro Player
- Voice Recorder Pro
- Camera Pro Control
- Drugs Dictionary
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Medical terms (OFFLINE)
- ADR Tool 2019 Dangerous Goods
- 12 Rules for Life – An Antidote to Chaos
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader
- tinyCam PRO – Swiss knife to monitor IP cam
Giochi
- Spencer
- ELOH
- LostStore
- Push Blox
- Talisman
- NBA 2K20
- Reventure
- Samorost 3
- Rocket Mouse
- Bloons TD 6
- Tap Blox Full
- Machinarium
- The Game of Life
- Talisman: Origins
- The Almost Gone
- Braveland Pirate
- The Lion’s Song
- The White Door
- Human: Fall Flat
- Little Misfortune
- Rusty Lake Hotel
- Potion Explosion
- Rusty Lake: Roots
- Monument Valley 2
- Rusty Lake Paradise
- This Is the Police 2
- Very Little Nightmares
- The Room: Old Sins
- Fran Bow Chapter 1
- Fran Bow Chapter 2
- Fran Bow Chapter 3
- Fran Bow Chapter 4
- Fran Bow Chapter 5
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
- Revenge of the Spirit: Full
- G30 – A Memory Maze
- Farming Simulator 20
- Fighting Fantasy Legends
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG
- The House of Da Vinci
- Ultimate Custom Night
- XCOM®: Enemy Within
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler
- Slayaway Camp: 1980’s Horror Puzzle Fun!
- Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure)
- Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate!
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – More choices, more freedom!
Icon pack e personalizzazione
- Rubuk – Icon Pack
- Norma – Icon Pack
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack
- Watercolor – Icon Pack
- Unusual Wallpapers
- Unicorn Dark – Icon Pack
- RGB – Rainbow LED Icon Pack
Come al solito, vi ricordiamo che sulle pagine di Google Play Store è indicato esplicitamente il periodo promozionale per la maggior parte delle app e giochi segnalati. Pertanto, se c’è un titolo della vostra “Lista di desideri”, il consiglio è di cogliere al volo la ghiotta occasione e acquistarlo quanto prima possibile.
N.B. Se il prezzo dovesse essere diverso da quello indicato in questo articolo significa che la promozione su Google Play Store ora non è più disponibile.