Il team di sviluppatori di OnePlus nelle scorse ore ha dato il via al rilascio di un nuovo aggiornamento per OnePlus 12, il cui software arriva così alla versione OxygenOS 15.0.0.404.

C’è da precisare che questo update. che riguarda al momento i modelli commercializzati in India, porta con sé le ultime patch di sicurezza (ossia dicembre 2024) oltre ad alcune interessanti novità, come varie funzionalità basate sull’intelligenza artificiale e miglioramenti per la fotocamera e il sistema nel complesso.

OnePlus 12 si aggiorna

Senza dubbio le novità più interessanti sono rappresentate da tre strumenti IA appositamente studiati per migliorare l’esperienza offerta agli utenti: stiamo parlando di AI Reply (consiglia le risposte sulla base del contesto della conversazione, il tutto con il supporto per diversi stili di linguaggio), AI Check (effettua un controllo per trovare eventuali errori di grammatica, ortografia, battitura, punteggiatura, ecc.) e AI Rewrite (funzione che estende, accorcia, espande e modifica il testo o ne cambia lo stile a seconda delle esigenze).

Non mancano varie piccole novità che rendono il sistema più stabile, alcuni miglioramenti per l’app fotocamera (filtri e filigrane personalizzate) e la risoluzione di diversi bug.

Questo è il changelog ufficiale di OxygenOS 15.0.0.404 per OnePlus 12:

Integrated AI features

Introduces the AI Reply feature to recommend replies based on the chat context with support for diverse language styles, making the responses more natural.

Introduces the AI check feature to check grammar, spelling, typos, punctuation, and more, for effortless and accurate writing.

Introduces the AI rewrite feature to extend, shorten, expand, and edit your text and modify the style for more efficient and inspired writing.

Communication

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of wireless connections.

Camera

Adds Fresh, Emerald, and Clear film filters to Photo mode and Portrait mode.

Adds a new feature to Camera for personalized watermarks.

Apps

Adds birthday, anniversary, and countdown widgets to Calendar.

System

Now you can see the status of the flashlight on Live Alerts.

Now you can see the charging information on Live Alerts.

Now you can drag a floating window to change it to full screen.

Fixes a display issue with existing icons on the status bar when a Live Alerts capsule is displayed.

Improves system stability for some scenarios.

Fixes a lag issue that might occur in some scenarios.

Extends battery life in some scenarios.

Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Restiamo in attesa di informazioni ufficiali dal produttore relative al rilascio di questo update anche in altri mercati.