Anche oggi 12 aprile 2024 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 12 aprile
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Plants Research Pro, da 4,39 € a gratis.
- Through the Darkest of Times, da 7,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Agent A – enigma in incognito, da 3,19 € a 1,49 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Titan Quest, da 9,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game, da 1,39 € a 0,59 €.
- This Is the Police 2, da 7,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 3,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Dicey Dungeons, da 4,99 € a 2,79 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Devils & Demons Premium, da 2,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Book of Unwritten Tales 2, da 4,99 € a 0,99 €.
- Neighbours back From Hell, da 4,99 € a 0,99 €.
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium, da 2,39 € a 1,19 €.
- Battaglia Torre: Torre piena, da 2,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack, da 1,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Promemoria Pro, a 3,79 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Station Manager, da 6,99 € a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Ramen Sensei, da 6,99 € a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Sushi Spinnery, da 6,99 € a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Dungeon Village 2, da 6,99 € a 3,69 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Zoo Park Story, da 6,99 € a 2,99 €.
- Suzy Cube, a 4,49 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Towaga: Among Shadows, a 3,39 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Cultist Simulator, da 6,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- NT Calculator – Ampia calcolat, da 2,89 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- NT Convertitore – Convertitore, da 3,49 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Synonyms PRO, a 2,19 €.