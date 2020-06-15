L’arrivo della beta 1 di Android 11 per OnePlus 8 e OnePlus 8 Pro ha permesso ai colleghi di XDA di scovare una interessante feature a cui OnePlus starebbe lavorando. Dalle stringhe di codice presenti qui in basso nella news, è possibile notare come il colosso cinese stia lavorando ad una funzione per cercare stazioni di ricarica pubbliche nelle proprie vicinanze.

Stazioni di ricarica a portata di tap

Dalla descrizione di alcune stringhe è possibile scovare qualche informazioni sul funzionamento di queste stazioni di ricarica. Esse, grazie alla presenza di beacon con modulo Bluetooth LE (Low Energy), potranno essere individuate dagli smartphone nelle vicinanze e possibilmente indicate sulla mappa.

<string name=”op_charging_Station_mute_notifications”>Mute Notifications</string>

<string name=”op_charging_station”>Charging Stations</string>

<string name=”op_charging_station_no_station”>No charging stations nearby</string>

<string name=”op_charging_station_summary”>Notify when there is a charging station nearby</string>

<string name=”op_charging_stations”>Charging stations</string>

<string name=”op_charging_stations_off_description”>To find the charging stations, location permission is required to detect BLE beacons. Please provide access to location to start using this feature</string>

<string name=”op_charging_stations_off_header”>To find the charging stations, location permission is required to detect BLE beacons. Please provide access to location to start using this feature</string>

<string name=”op_find_stations”>Find Stations</string>



Scavando più a fondo all’interno della feature sono state individuate alcune classi che descrivono meglio alcune sue funzioni:

OPChargingStationPrefController;

OPChargingStationHeaderController, tramite cui è possibile estrapolare la distanza ed il nome della stazione di ricarica;

OPChargingStationSettings, responsabile per il funzionamento del toggle per mutare la ricezione di notifiche circa la presenza di una stazione di ricarica pubblica nelle vicinanze.

Il riferimento al package “com.oneplus.chargingpilar” indica inoltre la probabile presenza di un’applicazione ad hoc affinché questa feature funzioni, con al suo interno tutta una serie di impostazioni fra cui:

op_charging_stations_feature_on

op_charging_station_beacon_name

op_charging_station_beacon_distance

op_charging_stations_mute_notification

Ad oggi non è ancora chiaro quando OnePlus svelerà ufficialmente la funzione per individuare stazioni di ricarica pubbliche nelle vicinanze, anche se alcuni pensano che potrebbe coincidere con il lancio della serie OnePlus 8T.