Anche oggi 18 gennaio 2024 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 18 gennaio
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Data Defense, da 3,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mint Melon Icon Pack, da 1,09 € a gratis.
- Boho Icon Pack, da 0,59 € a gratis.
- RUSTY : Island Survival Pro, da 1,19 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Machinarium, da 5,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- PEG, da 1,09 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Star Traders: Frontiers, da 6,99 € a 4,39 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Tattoo Tycoon Premium, a 1,99 €.
- Inbetween Land (Full), a 4,49 €.
- Neighbours back From Hell, a 4,99 €.
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €.
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €.
- RPG Knight Bewitched, da 2,29 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Lucid Launcher Pro, da 3,19 € a 1,79 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Diamond – Icon Pack, a 1,49 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Blur Photo – Blur Background, da 3,59 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG, da 2,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized, da 3,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- 60 Parsecs!, da 3,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mindcell, da 2,29 € a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels, da 2,29 € a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 3,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Last Roman Village, da 1,09 € a 0,39 €.
- Word Quest PRO, da 1,99 € a 0,69 €.
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap, a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Word Connect PRO, da 1,99 € a 0,69 €.
- Light Sensation – Icon Pack, da 1,55 € a 0,59 €.