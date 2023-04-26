Questa ultima settimana di aprile continua con una lista lunga di applicazioni e giochi in offerta e gratis da scaricare dal Google Play Store, utili per arricchire e migliorare lo smartphone senza spendere tanto.
App e giochi gratis e in offerta nel Play Store
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Infinity Dungeon 2!, da 0,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- GoldOx – The Golden Icon Pack, da 1,39 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Aolix Icon Pack, da 0,59 € a gratis.
- Merrun – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Diamond – Icon Pack, da 1,39 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- LIMBO, da 4,79 € a 0,49 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- SFD :Rogue TRPG, da 4,59 € a 0,79 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- The White Door, da 2,99 € a 1,79 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game, da 3,79 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Demetrios, da 3,49 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Runic Curse, da 3,59 € a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Note Fighter, da 1,79 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training, da 9,99 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Screen Repair and Calibrator P, da 5,49 € a 2,59 €.
- Display Calibration Pro, da 5,49 € a 2,59 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Demon Hunter: Premium, da 1,09 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, da 1,19 € a gratis. Valutazione di 2,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- GPS Speed Pro, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Modo – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis.
- Morent – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis.
- Nougat Square – Icon Pack, da 0,79 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Sweetbo – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Boxing Gym Story, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Burger Bistro Story, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Pocket Academy 3, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Convenience Stories, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Through the Darkest of Times, da 7,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Front Armies [RTS], da 2,99 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords , da 6,49 € a 1,59 €. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bozzetto a matita HD, da 8,49 € a 4,09 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack, da 1,39 € a gratis.
- Wamo – Icon Pack, da 0,69 € a gratis. Valutazione di 2,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- iLinear – Dessine ta ligne, da 0,79 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Backrooms, da 0,59 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- G’Luck! – Jeu de plateforme 2D, da 0,79 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Everybody’s RPG, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Streets of Rage 4, da 8,99 € a 5,99 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- SaGa Frontier Remastered, a 17,99 €.
- Romancing SaGa 2, a 5,99 €. Valutazione di 3,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND, a 12,99 €.
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS, a 9,99 €.
- Rusty Lake Hotel, da 2,39 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Rusty Lake: Roots, da 3,59 € a 1,79 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Rusty Lake Paradise, da 3,59 € a 1,79 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- NightmareF: A Knight’s Tales, da 2,19 € a 1,19 €.