Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find

Optimizes fonts for better readability

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize