Lo scorso gennaio, Samsung ha rilasciato l’aggiornamento alla One UI 4.0 basata su Android 12, per uno dei suoi dispositivi di fascia media più apprezzati, Galaxy A52s 5G; peccato che stando a quanto riportano numerosi utenti sul forum del brand, l’update in questione abbia introdotto numerosi bug.

Secondo le dichiarazioni degli utenti, i problemi si sono presentati in seguito all’installazione dell’aggiornamento, tra questi lag generali nell’esperienza utente, prestazioni della fotocamera inferiori, luminosità automatica irregolare, problemi con il sensore di prossimità durante le chiamate e anomali battery drain.

Di seguito alcuni esempi delle lamentele sui forum da parte degli utenti:

“There are lots of bugs in one UI 4, like when you open the app drawer, the background blur goes away, same with the side panel. Also, the animations are very slow, and the typing sounds changes frequently from one to another. Brightness also increases and decreases again and again. When searching for refresh rate on settings, nothing comes up. When connecting charger when screen is off, the charging animation is very sluggish and runs at 30fps instead of 120.”

“I have recently updated my galaxy A52s with android 12 and oneui 4.0. I am facing so many issues, camera is not working good and sometimes phone is hanging and battery drains faster with 60hz also.”

Ci sono diverse discussioni aperte sui forum di Samsung al riguardo ma, per il momento, l’azienda non si è pronunciata ufficialmente; volendo essere speranzosi potrebbe essere al lavoro per rilasciare un fix che ponga rimedio alle problematiche sopra esposte, magari contestualmente al rilascio delle patch di sicurezza che al momento sono quelle di febbraio 2022. In ogni caso, qualora foste possessori di un Galaxy A52s 5G e non aveste ancora fatto l’aggiornamento alla One UI 4.0, a scanso di equivoci vi conviene temporeggiare ancora un po’, nell’attesa che Samsung risolva i sopracitati problemi.