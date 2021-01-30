Google Play Pass è la risposta di Big G ad Apple Arcade, si tratta di un servizio in abbonamento che offre libero accesso – senza pubblicità, acquisti in-app e altro – a tantissimi giochi e altre applicazioni disponibili sul Google Play Store.

Nella giornata di ieri il colosso di Mountain View ha pensato bene di fare il punto della situazione con un post sul proprio blog ufficiale recante la firma di James Kavanagh, Play Pass Content Lead. In particolare, il dirigente ha fatto un sintetico resoconto dei traguardi raggiunti da Google Play Pass e ha poi elencato tutte le ultime aggiunte del servizio, il cui catalogo si sta progressivamente espandendo.

Google Play Pass: a che punto è

L’ultimo anno di Google Play Pass è stato segnato da alcune tappe molto importanti nel processo di crescita del servizio, che:

  • ha festeggiato il proprio primo compleanno
  • ha raggiunto 42 Paesi, tra cui l’Italia
  • ha aggiunto oltre 300 nuovi giochi e applicazioni, inclusi oltre 100 titoli teacher-approved.

App e giochi in arrivo e ultime aggiunte

Ecco un elenco comprensivo di titoli il cui arrivo è imminente e altri particolarmente popolari e apprezzati:

Ecco, infine, una lista completa di tutti i titoli aggiunti dal 1 dicembre 2020:

Leggi anche: La nostra prova di Google Play Pass: conviene l’abbonamento?