Google Play Pass è la risposta di Big G ad Apple Arcade, si tratta di un servizio in abbonamento che offre libero accesso – senza pubblicità, acquisti in-app e altro – a tantissimi giochi e altre applicazioni disponibili sul Google Play Store.
Nella giornata di ieri il colosso di Mountain View ha pensato bene di fare il punto della situazione con un post sul proprio blog ufficiale recante la firma di James Kavanagh, Play Pass Content Lead. In particolare, il dirigente ha fatto un sintetico resoconto dei traguardi raggiunti da Google Play Pass e ha poi elencato tutte le ultime aggiunte del servizio, il cui catalogo si sta progressivamente espandendo.
Google Play Pass: a che punto è
L’ultimo anno di Google Play Pass è stato segnato da alcune tappe molto importanti nel processo di crescita del servizio, che:
- ha festeggiato il proprio primo compleanno
- ha raggiunto 42 Paesi, tra cui l’Italia
- ha aggiunto oltre 300 nuovi giochi e applicazioni, inclusi oltre 100 titoli teacher-approved.
App e giochi in arrivo e ultime aggiunte
Ecco un elenco comprensivo di titoli il cui arrivo è imminente e altri particolarmente popolari e apprezzati:
- Giant Dancing Plushies (Rogue Games, Inc.)
- Figment (Bedtime Digital Games)
- The Legend of Bum-Bo (The Label Limited)
- Everything by Team17: The Escapists: Prison Escape – The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
- Basketball Club Story (Kairosoft)
- Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere (Toppluva AB)
- Holedown (grapefrukt games)
- Evoland (Playdigious)
Ecco, infine, una lista completa di tutti i titoli aggiunti dal 1 dicembre 2020:
- Baby Daybook
- Basketball Club Story
- Bullet Boy
- Central Hospital Stories
- Cytus
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dawnbringer
- Drag’n’Boom
- Dumb Ways to Die
- Dumb Ways To Draw
- EuroFoot – football reminder. Season 2020-2021
- Figment
- Giant Dancing Plushies
- Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere
- Hack RUN
- Hexio
- Hyperforma Premium
- inReverse Party Game – Backwards Karaoke
- Johnny Bonasera 1
- Kids Learn about Animals
- Leap On!
- Legend of the Skyfish
- LEGO® DUPLO® WORLD
- Little Fox Animal Doctor
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia
- Little Police Station
- LYNE
- Majotori
- Mega Mall Story2
- Modern Defense HD
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids
- My Diggy Dog
- My Little Work – Garage
- Nighty Night Forest
- Ordia
- Orixo
- OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game
- Path of Giants
- Persephone
- Pettson’s Inventions
- Pettson’s Inventions 3
- Piano Melody Pro
- Prison Planet
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- rymdkapsel
- SHINE – Journey Of Light
- Silver Screen Story
- Star Walk 2 – Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide
- Stray Souls: Dollhouse Story. Hidden Object Game
- Sweet Home Stories – My family life play house
- Swim Out
- The Legend of Bum-Bo
- Trog Smash Island – A prehistoric adventure
- Unhatched
- Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron
- Whispers of a Machine
- WitchSpring
- WitchSpring2
- Worms 3