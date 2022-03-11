Le tristi vicende di queste ultime due settimane relative al conflitto tra Russia e Ucraina hanno reso di attualità argomenti come i raid aerei e pare che il team di sviluppatori di Google abbia deciso di fornire un supporto agli utenti che si trovano in zone di guerra.

Nella versione 22.06.15 di Google Play Services, infatti, sono state aggiunte alcune stringhe relative agli avvisi di incursioni aeree e ciò sia in inglese che in lingua ucraina e russa.

Ecco le stringhe in questione:

Air Raid Warning Details Preference Key

You may get a notification when the air raid alert is issued, and another notification when the air raid alert is canceled. The Government of Ukraine provides all air raid alert information.

If you are in an area where the Government of Ukraine has issued an air raid alert

” Keep in mind:

”

There may not be an official alert for all air raids.

“

”

You may not receive a notification every time an alert is issued or canceled.

“

”

You should not rely on the notifications as your sole source of information.

“

”

This feature uses only your device’s approximate location to send notifications about potential air raids. Google does not use this location information to track or identify you.

How it works

Air Raid Alerts Main Switch Key

Сповіщення про повітряні тривоги в Україні

Ukraine air raid alerts

”The Government of Ukraine issued an alert for %s at %s. Take shelter immediately. Tap to change settings.”

Air raid alert

”The Government of Ukraine canceled the alert for %s at %s. Tap to change settings.”

Air raid alert canceled

Government of Ukraine alert

Air Raid Alerts

Air Raid All Clear