Le tristi vicende di queste ultime due settimane relative al conflitto tra Russia e Ucraina hanno reso di attualità argomenti come i raid aerei e pare che il team di sviluppatori di Google abbia deciso di fornire un supporto agli utenti che si trovano in zone di guerra.
Nei Google Play Services arrivano gli avvisi per i raid aerei
Nella versione 22.06.15 di Google Play Services, infatti, sono state aggiunte alcune stringhe relative agli avvisi di incursioni aeree e ciò sia in inglese che in lingua ucraina e russa.
Ecco le stringhe in questione:
Air Raid Warning Details Preference Key\nYou may get a notification when the air raid alert is issued, and another notification when the air raid alert is canceled. The Government of Ukraine provides all air raid alert information.\nIf you are in an area where the Government of Ukraine has issued an air raid alert\n” Keep in mind:\n”
- There may not be an official alert for all air raids.
“\n”
- You may not receive a notification every time an alert is issued or canceled.
“\n”
- You should not rely on the notifications as your sole source of information.
“\n”\nThis feature uses only your device’s approximate location to send notifications about potential air raids. Google does not use this location information to track or identify you.\nHow it works\nAir Raid Alerts Main Switch Key\nСповіщення про повітряні тривоги в Україні\nUkraine air raid alerts\n”The Government of Ukraine issued an alert for %s at %s. Take shelter immediately. Tap to change settings.”\nAir raid alert\n”The Government of Ukraine canceled the alert for %s at %s. Tap to change settings.”\nAir raid alert canceled\nGovernment of Ukraine alert\nAir Raid Alerts\nAir Raid All Clear
Il vantaggio di rendere questa funzionalità una parte di Google Play Services è rappresentato dal fatto che la maggior parte degli utenti Android sarà effettivamente in grado di ricevere avvisi sui propri telefoni e ciò anche senza un’app dedicata (i Google Play Services sono integrati praticamente in tutti gli smartphone Android).
E la conferma dell’introduzione di questa funzionalità è arrivata proprio da Google attraverso un post sul blog dedicato alle iniziative in atto a sostegno dell’Ucraina.
Tale sistema, che sfrutta il meccanismo già usato da Google per gli avvisi relativi ai terremoti, sarà rilasciato per gli utenti ucraini nei prossimi giorni.
Potete scaricare le ultime versioni disponibili di Google Play Services da APK Mirror o dal Play Store attraverso il seguente badge: