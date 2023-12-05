Anche oggi 5 dicembre 2023 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 5 dicembre
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Mogon – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Premium Camera, da 9,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Dream Town Island, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €.
- Pocket Academy 3, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €.
- Jumbo Airport Story, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Zoo Park Story, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €.
- Cafe Master Story, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €.
- Burger Bistro Story, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full), da 4,99 € a 1,19 €.
- Lanternium, da 1,89 € a 0,19 €.
- Rotaeno, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Lost Echo, da 3,99 € a 2,79 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Word Master PRO, da 1,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- StarLink 2: Constellation, da 0,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 2,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Perfect Moon, a . Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Sweetbo – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Galaxy Trucker, da 4,99 € a 2,79 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Through the Ages, da 9,99 € a 4,99 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Quest, a 3,49 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire, a 1,99 €.
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium, da 1,79 € a 0,49 €. Valutazione di 5,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- YoWindow Meteo – Illimitato, da 9,99 € a 5,99 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Inbetween Land (Full), da 4,99 € a 1,19 €.
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full, da 4,99 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Vodobanka Pro, da 2,49 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Achikaps Pro, da 2,49 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bleentoro Pro, da 2,49 € a 1,29 €.