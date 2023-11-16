Amazfit Balance, smartwatch annunciato da Zepp Health (ex Huami, una delle tante realtà del panorama Xiaomi) all’alba del mese di settembre, si prepara a ricevere un nuovo aggiornamento software.

A darne l’annuncio è stata la stessa Amazfit tramite il proprio account Instagram, attraverso cui ha diffuso anche il changelog dell’aggiornamento. Scopriamo tutti i dettagli.

Come anticipato in apertura, l’ultimo arrivato tra gli smartwatch Amazfit ha iniziato a ricevere un nuovo aggiornamento software, annunciato dal brand tramite un post sul proprio account “global” su Instagram. Di seguito riportiamo il changelog completo:

Update time! Add an extra dimension to your #Amazfit #Balance experience now ⌚📲 Here’s just a few ways we’ve leveled up your #smartwatch: