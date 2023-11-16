Amazfit Balance, smartwatch annunciato da Zepp Health (ex Huami, una delle tante realtà del panorama Xiaomi) all’alba del mese di settembre, si prepara a ricevere un nuovo aggiornamento software.
A darne l’annuncio è stata la stessa Amazfit tramite il proprio account Instagram, attraverso cui ha diffuso anche il changelog dell’aggiornamento. Scopriamo tutti i dettagli.
Lo smartwatch Amazfit Balance si aggiorna
Come anticipato in apertura, l’ultimo arrivato tra gli smartwatch Amazfit ha iniziato a ricevere un nuovo aggiornamento software, annunciato dal brand tramite un post sul proprio account “global” su Instagram. Di seguito riportiamo il changelog completo:
Update time! Add an extra dimension to your #Amazfit #Balance experience now ⌚📲 Here’s just a few ways we’ve leveled up your #smartwatch:
- 🏃♂️ Along with 5KM and 10KM races, #ZeppCoach can now create personalized running plans for 3KM races.
- 🔔 See how you’re performing with real-time performance alerts from PeakBeats™ during Outdoor Running & Track Run modes.
- ⏱ We’ve added support for Training Templates! Customize your workout in the #ZeppApp & sync plans to your watch.
- 💗 The watch can automatically track your heart rate for 3 minutes post-workout, to help you keep an eye on your most important muscle, even after you’re done exercising.
- 📝 It’s easier than ever to keep track of your personal records, with performance data from Swimming and Jumping Rope modes now also being recorded for you.
- 🚴♂️ Cyclists rejoice! Your Amazfit Balance can now connect to cycling power meters via Bluetooth.
- 🙏 Readiness have been given a level-up; score ranges are even more on-point with how you’re feeling.
- 🔋 Battery Saver Mode will automatically disengage once your watch is charged to 95%.
- 🙌 Body Composition measurement results will be even more accurate.
- 💳 For our European users, #ZeppPay is now easily accessible; quick-start it by simply double-pressing the crown.
Come installare l’aggiornamento
Il nuovo aggiornamento software di cui vi abbiamo appena parlato, può essere scaricato direttamente, tramite lo smartphone a cui è accoppiato lo smartwatch, sfruttando l’app Zepp (disponibile sul Google Play Store attraverso il badge sottostante).
Per installarlo, basterà aprire l’app, accedere alla scheda profilo, effettuare un tap sul dispositivo in questione, scorrere fino in basso ed effettuare un tap sulla voce “Aggiornamento di sistema“. L’app notificherà la presenza dell’aggiornamento e a quel punto basterà confermare la volontà di scaricarlo e installarlo.
