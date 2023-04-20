Anche oggi, proprio come i giorni scorsi, c’è una lista lunghissima di applicazioni e giochi in offerta e gratis da scaricare dal Google Play Store, utili per arricchire e migliorare lo smartphone senza spendere un capitale.
App e giochi gratis e in offerta nel Play Store
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Aurum – Icon Pack, da 0,69 € a gratis.
- oO, da 1 € a gratis . Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Colonies PRO, da 1,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 2,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Kids to Grandmasters Chess, da 5,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Dynamic Island Pro – Notch, da 0,79 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mindcell, da 2,29 € a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels, da 2,29 € a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a 9,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Little Berry Forest 1, da 0,79 € a 0,39 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars, da 1,79 € a 0,79 €.
- Defenchick: tower defense, da 2,99 € a 2,00 €. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!, da 4,39 € a 2,19 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Cruciverba 10 Pro, da 1,79 € a 0,89 €.Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- YoWindow Meteo – Illimitato, a 9,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Unit Lab – Universal Converter, da 3,39 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Auto TTS, da 9,49 € a 3,69 €.
- Bagatur Chess Engine, da 4,29 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Science Master – Quiz Games, da 4,29 € a gratis.
- Hexelogic, da 1,79 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium, da 1,79 € a 0,39 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Up Left Out, a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Vera Icon Pack: shapeless icon, da 2,49 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mindroid PRO Unlock, da 2,99 € a 1,49 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Twilight Pro Unlock, da 4,99 € a 2,49 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- AnatomyMapp, a 22,99 €.
- PowerLine PRO Unlock, da 2,99 € a 1,49 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Baby Sleep PRO, da 4,99 € a 2,49 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Sleep as Android Unlock, da 39,99 € a 19,99 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.