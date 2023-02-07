Il mese di febbraio si apre con una lista lunghissima di applicazioni e giochi in offerta e gratis da scaricare dal Google Play Store, così da arricchire e migliorare lo smartphone senza spendere un capitale. I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie:
- Scanner QR e codici a barre, da 2,19 € a gratis.
- Stone Of Souls HD, da 0,59 € a gratis.
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse, da 0,59 € a gratis.
- Demon Hunter: Premium, da 1,09 € a gratis.
- Planet O – Icon Pack, da 0,79 € a gratis.
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, da 1,19 € a gratis.
- Templar Battleforce RPG, da 9,99 € a 5,49 €.
- Cultist Simulator, da 6,99 € a 1,99 €.
- LIMBO, da 4,79 € a 0,49 €.
- Despotism 3k, da 3,69 € a 1,99 €.
- Package – Simulatore di Carico, da 2,39 € a 1,19 €.
- MONOPOLY – Il gioco da tavola, a 4,99 €.
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training, da 9,99 € a 1,19 €.
- Learn Python Programming [PRO], da 1,79 € a 0,89 €.
- Gold Rush! Anniversary, da 2,49 € a 0,99 €.
- Golden Hour+, da 4,79 € a 3,09 €.
- Icon Pack Creator, da 3,39 € a 1,59 €.
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast, da 9,49 € a 2,29 €.
- EZ Notes – Notes Voice Notes, da 0,99 € a gratis.
- Annabelle ui icon pack, a 1,49 €.
- Golf Peaks, da 2,99 € a 1,79 €.
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, da 14,99 € a 7,49 €.
- Escapists 2: Evasione Tascbile, da 7,99 € a 1,29 €.
- The Escapists: Prison Escape, da 5,49 € a 1,29 €.
- Flockers, da 1,69 € a 0,69 €.
- Worms 4, da 4,39 € a 1,09 €.
- Sheltered, da 4,39 € a 0,69 €.
- Alien Shooter, da 4,99 € a 0,99 €.
- Alien Shooter 2 – Reloaded, da 4,99 € a 0,99 €.
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper, da 3,99 € a 1,19 €.
- inbento, da 2,99 € a 1,79 €.
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion, da 4,99 € a 2,99 €.
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, da 4,99 € a 2,99 €.
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium, da 4,99 € a 2,99 €.
- Calcolatore Scientifico Scalar, da 2,59 € a 0,79 €.