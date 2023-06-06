Questa seconda settimana di giugno si apre con una lista lunga di applicazioni e giochi in offerta e gratis da scaricare dal Google Play Store, utili per arricchire e migliorare lo smartphone senza spendere tanto.
App e giochi gratis e in offerta nel Play Store
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Simple Gallery Pro, da 3,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Neo Monsters, da 0,50 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Disegno Semplice Pro, a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Raiders of the North Sea, da 9,49 € a 5,49 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Fury Unleashed, da 4,99 € a 2,09 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- LIMBO, da 4,79 € a 0,49 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Quest, a 3,49 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Root Board Game, da 9,49 € a 5,49 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Fox in the Forest, da 4,19 € a 1,89 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Sagrada, da 6,99 € a 3,79 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Reiner Knizia Yellow & Yangtze, da 9,49 € a 5,49 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- This Is the Police 2, da 7,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Rotation Key, da 3,69 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Demon Hunter: Premium, a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Nougat Square – Icon Pack, da 0,79 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Lines Square – White Icon Pack, da 1,39 € a gratis.
- Glassy Icon Pack, da 4,39 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Down in Bermuda, da 3,19 € a 1,39 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Agent A – enigma in incognito, da 3,19 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Legend of The Moon2: Shooting, da 1,39 € a 0,69 €.
- BE-A Walker, a 4,99 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Fairy Knights, a 3,59 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker, da 5,99 € a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Display Calibration Pro, da 5,49 € a 2,39 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Screen Repair and Calibrator P, da 5,49 € a 1,59 €.