Anche oggi 17 novembre 2023 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 17 novembre
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Date Calculator Pro, da 1,09 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Antonyms PRO, da 2,99 € a gratis.
- Words Everywhere PRO, da 2,49 € a gratis.
- Azulox Icon Pack – Dark mode, da 1,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bridge Constructor Portal, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bridge Constructor: TWD, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bridge Constructor Medioevo, a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- In Between, a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Inner World, a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Inner World – The Last Win, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Skilltree Saga, a 0,99 €.
- Retro Winter Sports 1986, a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic, a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Candy Disaster TD :Premium, da 4,99 € a 2,19 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Murders on Budapest, da 4,99 € a 1,89 €.
- Shiny The Firefly, a 0,99 €.
- Truberbrook, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 3,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mental Hospital V – 3D Creepy, da 0,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend, da 5,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Agent A – enigma in incognito, da 3,19 € a 1,49 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Almost Gone, da 3,99 € a 0,80 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Wreckfest, a 9,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Gold Rush! Anniversary, da 2,59 € a 1,09 €.
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim], da 2,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Delivery From the Pain Offline, da 5,49 € a 3,79 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium, a 2,99 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Through the Darkest of Times, a 7,99 €. Valutazione di 3,1 ⭐️ su 5.