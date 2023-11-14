Anche oggi 14 novembre 2023 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 14 novembre
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Shortcut Maker – App Shortcuts, da 0,69 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, da 1,19 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Cosmic Express, da 5,99 € a 2,79 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- A Good Snowman, da 5,99 € a 2,79 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Codex of Victory, da 4,79 € a 1,39 €. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Radio Commander, da 6,99 € a 1,89 €.
- BE-A Walker, da 5,49 € a 1,59 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Counter Terrorist Agency, da 5,49 € a 1,59 €.
- Farm Frenzy Premium, da 4,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- RPG Alphadia Genesis, a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Sokobond, da 5,99 € a 3,49 €.
- Montezuma 2: Premium, da 4,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game, da 1,39 € a 0,59 €.
- Rotation Key, da 4,19 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- X Launcher Pro, da 2,29 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Data Defense, da 3,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Yumsters! Premium, da 4,99 € a 2,89 €. Valutazione di 5,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Birds On A Wire Premium, da 4,99 € a 2,89 €.
- Ice Rage Premium, da 4,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 3,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- MiniChess by Kasparov, da 4,99 € a 2,89 €.
- Plancon: Space Conflict, da 4,99 € a 2,89 €.
- Ant Raid, da 4,99 € a 2,89 €. Valutazione di 3,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, da 4,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion, da 4,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, da 14,99 € a 7,99 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium, da 4,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA, da 2,09 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG, da 9,99 € a 5,49 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- the Light (Remaster Edison), a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.