Anche oggi 10 novembre 2023 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 10 novembre
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Over The Bridge PRO, da 1,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Hexa Crop – Icon Pack, da 1,49 € a gratis.
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro, da 2,59 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Wreckfest, da 9,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Through the Darkest of Times, da 7,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 3,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Runic Curse, da 3,69 € a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium, da 2,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars, da 1,79 € a 0,59 €.
- Little Berry Forest 1, da 0,79 € a 0,39 €. Valutazione di 3,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy, da 2,29 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Tennis Club Story, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium, da 2,39 € a 1,39 €.
- Bookmark Manager – URL manager, da 1,19 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bricks Breaker Pro, da 4,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- GoldOx – The Golden Icon Pack, da 1,19 € a gratis.
- Motorsport Manager 4, da 7,99 € a 5,49 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Kenshō, da 4,39 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 3,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Deeper Down Dungeons, da 2,79 € a 1,49 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG, da 2,99 € a 1,39 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Pocket Academy, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Pool Slide Story, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Survive: The Lost Lands, a 0,19 €. Valutazione di 3,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, da 2,29 € a 1,19 €.
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro, da 5,49 € a 2,69 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Binders | Licenza, da 11,99 € a 5,99 €.