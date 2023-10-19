Anche oggi 19 ottobre 2023 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 19 ottobre
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Belga Light – Icon Pack, da 1,49 € a gratis.
- Temperature Converter Pro, da 0,59 € a gratis.
- Earthlings Beware!, da 0,99 € a 0,19 €.
- Pumped BMX 2, da 2,39 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Trail Boss BMX, da 4,69 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Mega Mall Story, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Breaking Gates, a 0,19 €.
- realMyst, da 8,49 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Last Dream (Full), da 4,99 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Endurance: dead space Premium, da 2,49 € a 0,39 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Scanner QR e codici a barre, da 2,19 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- OK Golf, da 2,99 € a 0,30 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Forest Golf Planner, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €.
- Pocket League Story, da 4,99 € a 2,29 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Sushi Spinnery, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Ninja Village, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Cafeteria Nipponica, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Dungeon Village 2, da 6,99 € a 3,89 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Kairobotica, da 6,99 € a 3,09 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Lumino City, da 5,99 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Death Road to Canada, da 11,99 € a 4,59 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.