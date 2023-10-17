Anche oggi 17 ottobre 2023 il Google Play Store propone una serie di offerte su svariate app e giochi per Android, l’occasione è ghiotta per scoprire qualcosa di nuovo da poter installare sullo smartphone, vuoi per svago o per utilità.
App e giochi Android, gratis e in offerta, oggi 17 ottobre
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Words & Cards PRO, da 1,99 € a gratis.
- The House of Da Vinci 3, da 6,99 € a 4,89 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- FRAMED 2, da 5,99 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- FRAMED, da 3,39 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, da 3,39 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- The Bug Butcher, da 2,39 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 3,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- Summer Catchers, da 4,49 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- realMyst, da 8,49 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Stormhill Mystery (Full), da 4,99 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Suzy Cube, da 4,49 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Lichtspeer, da 4,69 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Radio Alarm Clock +, da 2,99 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Glextor App Mgr & Organizer, da 6,99 € a 4,79 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Learn Python Programming [PRO], da 1,39 € a 0,79 €. Valutazione di 5,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast, da 16,99 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Kingdom: New Lands, da 5,49 € a 2,39 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Kingdom Two Crowns, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Townscaper, da 5,49 € a 2,39 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Dandara: Trials of Fear, da 4,19 € a 1,89 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- HOOK 2, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,9 ⭐️ su 5.
- HOOK, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- NABOKI, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- Klocki, a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full, da 4,99 € a 1,09 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, da 2,59 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Kathy Rain, da 2,99 € a 1,29 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, da 4,99 € a 2,39 €. Valutazione di 5,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition, da 4,19 € a 1,89 €. Valutazione di 4,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- L’app meteo più accurata PRO, a 5,49 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.