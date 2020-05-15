Sono prepotentemente tornate, giusto in tempo per il weekend, le offerte su app e giochi Android: gli sconti di questo sabato interesseranno un buon numero di titoli, che soddisferanno tutti i gusti, e in primis gli amanti del gaming mobile. La lista è piuttosto lunga, per cui non perdiamo tempo e badiamo al sodo.
Applicazione Android gratis
App
- Train Away
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads)
- Michael’s 5-minute English
- Learn Spanish – Frase Master Pro
- Snipback – Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD
Giochi
- Lootbox RPG
- SUPER Happy Style
- Stone Of Souls HD
- Legend of the cartoon
- 2048 – Puzzle Game
- Memory Game – Official
- Hero Knights (idle RPG)
- Boxes Drop – Tower block
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase
- Lose Weight Story – Premium
- The House: Action-horror
- Hills Legend: Action-horror
- Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle
Icon pack e personalizzazione
- MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack
- MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack
- MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack
- V60 Thinq Dark – Icon Pack
- V60 Thinq Black – Icon Pack
- V60 Thinq White – Icon Pack
- Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack
Applicazioni Android in sconto
App
- Geometry PRO
- Drugs Dictionary
- Diseases Dictionary
- Diseases & Disorders
- Earth 3D – World Atlas
- Medical terms (OFFLINE)
- Biorhythms next generation
- Speaking clock DVBeep Pro
- Pulsar Music Player Pro
- ColorMeter camera color picker
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS)
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline
Giochi
- Guppy
- 911 Operator
- Muscle Princess
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Age of Civilizations II Europe
- GeoExpert – Spain Geography
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
- Chess Trainer PRO – Repertoire Builder
- Planet Genesis 2 – 3D solar system sandbox
- Mathematiqa – Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game
Icon pack e personalizzazione
- Clear Teal Icons Pack
- Lap Orange Icons Pack
- Zeal Orange Icons Pack
- Lumber Stock Icons Pack
- Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack
- Spatter Weather’s Komponents Kustom
Non dimenticate che sulle pagine del Play Store è indicato esplicitamente il periodo promozionale per quasi tutte le app e i giochi segnalati. Pertanto, se c’è un titolo che vi aggrada e avanza credito da Google Opinion Rewards, il nostro consiglio è quello di cogliere al volo la ghiotta occasione e acquistarlo il prima possibile.
N.B. Se il prezzo dovesse essere diverso da quello indicato in questo articolo, significa che la promozione su Google Play Store ora non è più disponibile.