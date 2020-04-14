Google continua a portare avanti lo sviluppo dei messaggi RCS e, grazie ad un nuovo teardown dei Google Play Services, scopriamo che ben presto arriveranno interessanti novità per gli utenti che utilizzano la nuova generazione di messaggi su Android. Nello specifico, l’azienda di Mountain View starebbe lavorando ad una schermata delle impostazioni di Google Play Services contenente la lista delle applicazioni installate che supportano i messaggi RCS.

Lista di app compatibili con messaggi RCS

Alcune stringhe di codice presenti nella versione 20.15.13 di Google Play Services ci portano a pensare che Google stia anche realizzando un sistema per guidare l’utente al settaggio corretto dei messaggi RCS.

<string name=”c11n_chat_features_activity_label”>Chat features</string>

<string name=”c11n_chat_features_learn_more”>Learn more about Chat feature</string>

<string name=”c11n_chat_features_privacy”>Privacy Policy</string>

<string name=”c11n_chat_features_terms_of_services”>Term of Services</string>

<string name=”c11n_chat_features_text”>”Chat features lets you send upgraded, high-quality images and videos over Wi-Fi and mobile data using Rich Communication Services (RCS). <br/><br/>When you turn on Chat features from Google, you agree to the %1$s. Google will occasionally verify your number with your carrier (SMS charges may apply). Google’s %2$s describes how data is handled. %3$s.”</string>

<string name=”c11n_connected_apps”>Connected apps</string>



L’azienda statunitense starebbe inoltre lavorando a quattro mani anche con Samsung, per offrire un tutorial agli utenti con smartphone Samsung per abilitare i messaggi RCS con l’applicazione Messaggi dell’azienda sud coreana.

<string name=”c11n_samsung_steps”>To turn Chat features on/off<br/>1. Open %1$s<br/>2. Go to More options <b>⋮</b> and tap <b>Settings</b><br/>3. Tap <b>Chat Settings</b> and turn Rich Communication settings on/off</string>

Questo, proprio come l’integrazione di Google Duo sulla gamma Samsung Galaxy S20, indica che gli utenti Samsung potrebbero essere i primi a poter ricevere il supporto ai messaggi RCS. Al momento non sappiamo se la feature verrà inizialmente abilitata solo sui nuovi top di gamma di Samsung o su tutta la serie Galaxy, ma avremo sicuramente modo di discuterne nelle prossime settimane.