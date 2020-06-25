Se siete alla ricerca di nuovi giochi da installare sui vostri dispositivi Android, sul Google Play Store ce ne sono alcune decine di vario genere in offerta con sconti anche importanti.
I giochi Android in sconto sul Google Play Store
Questo è l’elenco dei principali giochi Android in sconto sullo store di Google:
- Nimian Legends: Vandgels
- ZYCA
- Cookies Vs. Claus
- REDDEN
- Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- The House of Da Vinci
- Juicy Realm
- Goat Simulator Payday
- Baldur’s Gate II
- Terraforming Mars
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator
- 911 Operator
- Age of Civilizations II Europe
- Chess Coach Pro
- Small World: Civilizations & Conquests
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
- Hexologic
- Mental Hospital IV – Horror Game
- Aquarium Tycoon
- Farm Invasion USA – Premium
- Turn It On!
- Chess Trainer PRO – Repertoire Builder
- Mars Power Industries
Potete trovare la pagina dedicata a tale promozione con tutti i giochi seguendo questo link. Non ci resta altro da fare che augurarvi buon divertimento.