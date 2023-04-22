Il fine settimana di questa seconda metà di aprile si apre con una lista lunga di applicazioni e giochi in offerta e gratis da scaricare dal Google Play Store, utili per arricchire e migliorare lo smartphone senza spendere tanto.
App e giochi gratis e in offerta nel Play Store
I titoli a cui dare importanza sono tanti e spaziano fra diverse categorie, sia per quanto riguarda le applicazioni che per i giochi. Abbiamo selezionato le offerte nel Google Play Store che, secondo noi, dovete assolutamente valutare qua sotto:
- Demon Hunter: Premium, da 1,09 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, da 1,19 € a gratis. Valutazione di 2,6 ⭐️ su 5.
- GPS Speed Pro, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Modo – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis.
- Morent – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis.
- Nougat Square – Icon Pack, da 0,79 € a gratis. Valutazione di 3,3 ⭐️ su 5.
- Sweetbo – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Boxing Gym Story, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- Burger Bistro Story, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Pocket Academy 3, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Convenience Stories, da 6,99 € a 3,19 €. Valutazione di 4,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Through the Darkest of Times, da 7,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Front Armies [RTS], da 2,99 € a 1,19 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords , da 6,49 € a 1,59 €. Valutazione di 3,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Bozzetto a matita HD, da 8,49 € a 4,09 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack, da 1,39 € a gratis.
- Hidden Numbers PRO, da 2,49 € a gratis. Valutazione di 4,5 ⭐️ su 5.
- R 11 – Icon Pack, da 0,89 € a gratis.
- Stunt Legend Epic Crash Racing, da 1,19 € a gratis.
- Agent A – enigma in incognito, da 3,19 € a 0,69 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Fury Unleashed, da 4,99 € a 2,59 €. Valutazione di 4,0 ⭐️ su 5.
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!, da 9,99 € a 3,99 €. Valutazione di 4,4 ⭐️ su 5.
- Una linea da colorare, da 2,49 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- Fairy Knights, da 3,59 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,7 ⭐️ su 5.
- This Is the President, da 9,99 € a 1,99 €. Valutazione di 4,2 ⭐️ su 5.
- Devils & Demons Premium, da 2,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 4,1 ⭐️ su 5.
- Titan Quest, da 9,99 € a 0,99 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.
- Black Launcher – Battery King, da 1,79 € a 0,59 €. Valutazione di 3,8 ⭐️ su 5.