Anche se la presentazione dei nuovi OnePlus 9 è ormai dietro l’angolo, il produttore cinese non si è dimenticato dei modelli attuali e nelle scorse ore è partito il rilascio di nuove versioni Open Beta della OxygenOS 11 per gli smartphone OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro e OnePlus 8T.
Come al solito, l’annuncio del rilascio di queste due nuove build è arrivato sul forum ufficiale con thread dedicati che trovate qui e qui. Nello specifico, si tratta della Open Beta 8 per la serie OnePlus 8 e della Open Beta 2 per il più nuovo 8T, ma le novità sono esattamente le stesse e infatti i lunghissimi changelog sono perfettamente sovrapponibili.
Tra gli innumerevoli fix e ottimizzazioni presenti, ci sono alcune novità da sottolineare, come: le patch di sicurezza di marzo 2021; la risoluzione del problema della mancata ricezione dei messaggi di WhatsApp dopo che l’app era stata a lungo in background; il nuovo watermark con l’ora per la Fotocamera; la nuova Tide Voice Medal per la Zen Mode al completamento di tre challenge con rumore bianco.
Le nuove build della OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 8 per OnePlus 8 e 8 Pro e Open Beta 2 per OnePlus 8T sono già in roll out per i modelli Global/EU e India e arriveranno come sempre via OTA agli utenti iscritti al programma beta. Qui di seguito trovate il registro delle modifiche dell’aggiornamento in versione integrale.
Key updates
- System
- OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions
- Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience
- Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls
- Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)
- Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time
- Fixed the issue in which the “Turn on automatically” in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update
- Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture
- Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode
- Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding
- Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape
- Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome
- Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
- Camera
- Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera – Settings – Shot on OnePlus watermark – Time)
- Gallery
- Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category
- Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos
- Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone
- Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices
- Message
- Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode
- Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)
- Clock
- Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience
- Ambient Display
- Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages
- Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes
- Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD
- Network
- Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi
- Zen Mode
- Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal).