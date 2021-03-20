Anche se la presentazione dei nuovi OnePlus 9 è ormai dietro l’angolo, il produttore cinese non si è dimenticato dei modelli attuali e nelle scorse ore è partito il rilascio di nuove versioni Open Beta della OxygenOS 11 per gli smartphone OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro e OnePlus 8T.

Come al solito, l’annuncio del rilascio di queste due nuove build è arrivato sul forum ufficiale con thread dedicati che trovate qui e qui. Nello specifico, si tratta della Open Beta 8 per la serie OnePlus 8 e della Open Beta 2 per il più nuovo 8T, ma le novità sono esattamente le stesse e infatti i lunghissimi changelog sono perfettamente sovrapponibili.

Tra gli innumerevoli fix e ottimizzazioni presenti, ci sono alcune novità da sottolineare, come: le patch di sicurezza di marzo 2021; la risoluzione del problema della mancata ricezione dei messaggi di WhatsApp dopo che l’app era stata a lungo in background; il nuovo watermark con l’ora per la Fotocamera; la nuova Tide Voice Medal per la Zen Mode al completamento di tre challenge con rumore bianco.

Le nuove build della OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 8 per OnePlus 8 e 8 Pro e Open Beta 2 per OnePlus 8T sono già in roll out per i modelli Global/EU e India e arriveranno come sempre via OTA agli utenti iscritti al programma beta. Qui di seguito trovate il registro delle modifiche dell’aggiornamento in versione integrale.

Key updates