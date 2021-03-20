Anche se la presentazione dei nuovi OnePlus 9 è ormai dietro l’angolo, il produttore cinese non si è dimenticato dei modelli attuali e nelle scorse ore è partito il rilascio di nuove versioni Open Beta della OxygenOS 11 per gli smartphone OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro e OnePlus 8T.

Come al solito, l’annuncio del rilascio di queste due nuove build è arrivato sul forum ufficiale con thread dedicati che trovate qui e qui. Nello specifico, si tratta della Open Beta 8 per la serie OnePlus 8 e della Open Beta 2 per il più nuovo 8T, ma le novità sono esattamente le stesse e infatti i lunghissimi changelog sono perfettamente sovrapponibili.

Tra gli innumerevoli fix e ottimizzazioni presenti, ci sono alcune novità da sottolineare, come: le patch di sicurezza di marzo 2021; la risoluzione del problema della mancata ricezione dei messaggi di WhatsApp dopo che l’app era stata a lungo in background; il nuovo watermark con l’ora per la Fotocamera; la nuova Tide Voice Medal per la Zen Mode al completamento di tre challenge con rumore bianco.

Le nuove build della OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 8 per OnePlus 8 e 8 Pro e Open Beta 2 per OnePlus 8T sono già in roll out per i modelli Global/EU e India e arriveranno come sempre via OTA agli utenti iscritti al programma beta. Qui di seguito trovate il registro delle modifiche dell’aggiornamento in versione integrale.

Key updates

  • System
    • OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions
    • Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience
    • Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls
    • Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)
    • Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time
    • Fixed the issue in which the “Turn on automatically” in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update
    • Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture
    • Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode
    • Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding
    • Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape
    • Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome
    • Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
    • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
  • Camera
    • Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera – Settings – Shot on OnePlus watermark – Time)
    • Gallery
    • Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category
    • Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos
  • Bluetooth
    • Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone
    • Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices
  • Message
    • Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode
    • Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)
  • Clock
    • Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience
  • Ambient Display
    • Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages
    • Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with fingerprint
    • Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes
    • Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD
  • Network
    • Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi
  • Zen Mode
    • Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal).

