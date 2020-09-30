Possedete o state per acquistare uno smartphone Android con display a 144 Hz? Allora siete capitati nel posto giusto perché stiamo per fornirvi una lista dei giochi Android che supportano i 144 Hz, in modo che possiate godervi al 100% i pannelli del vostro gaming phone.

La lista di giochi Android con supporto ai 144 Hz

Tra gli smartphone compatibili con una frequenza di aggiornamento così elevata troviamo ASUS ROG Phone 3, Red Magic 5G, Nubia Play e Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, ma potrebbero presto aggiungersi anche altri modelli, come ad esempio Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Contrariamente a quanto possiate pensare sono già parecchi i giochi Android che supportano i 144 Hz, e la lista è in continuo aggiornamento: andiamo a scoprirla.

Per aiutarvi a sfruttare al 100% i display 144 Hz del vostro smartphone da gaming abbiamo stilato una lista dei giochi compatibili, con relativo link diretto al Google Play Store: come potete vedere sono tantissimi, quindi li abbiamo suddivisi per genere, con tanto di indice. Considerate che la lista potrebbe non essere esaustiva, visto che ogni giorno potrebbero essere aggiunti nuovi giochi.

Giochi d’azione a 144 Hz

Giochi arcade a 144 Hz

Giochi FPS a 144 Hz

Giochi di avventura a 144 Hz

Giochi di corse a 144 Hz

Giochi GDR a 144 Hz

Giochi di strategia a 144 Hz

Giochi multiplayer a 144 Hz

Giochi sportivi a 144 Hz