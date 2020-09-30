Possedete o state per acquistare uno smartphone Android con display a 144 Hz? Allora siete capitati nel posto giusto perché stiamo per fornirvi una lista dei giochi Android che supportano i 144 Hz, in modo che possiate godervi al 100% i pannelli del vostro gaming phone.
La lista di giochi Android con supporto ai 144 Hz
Tra gli smartphone compatibili con una frequenza di aggiornamento così elevata troviamo ASUS ROG Phone 3, Red Magic 5G, Nubia Play e Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, ma potrebbero presto aggiungersi anche altri modelli, come ad esempio Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Contrariamente a quanto possiate pensare sono già parecchi i giochi Android che supportano i 144 Hz, e la lista è in continuo aggiornamento: andiamo a scoprirla.
Per aiutarvi a sfruttare al 100% i display 144 Hz del vostro smartphone da gaming abbiamo stilato una lista dei giochi compatibili, con relativo link diretto al Google Play Store: come potete vedere sono tantissimi, quindi li abbiamo suddivisi per genere, con tanto di indice. Considerate che la lista potrebbe non essere esaustiva, visto che ogni giorno potrebbero essere aggiunti nuovi giochi.
Indice:
Giochi d’azione a 144 Hz
- A Way To Slay
- Ace Force: Joint Combat
- Beat Street
- Bendy in Nightmare Run
- Bleach Brave Souls
- BombSquad
- Broken Dawn 2 HD
- Bullet Bender
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
- Dead Cells
- Dead City Zombie
- Farm Punks
- Grimvalor
- Honkai Impact 3rd
- Hunter Assassin
- Into Mirror
- Into the Dead
- Kaiju Rush
- Lara Croft: Relic Run
- Last Arrows
- Mindustry
- Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
- Neko Samurai
- Om Nom: Run
- Poopdie
- Rakoo’s Adventure
- Reckless Getaway 2
- Rope Hero
- République
- Shadowgun Wargames
- Shadowgun: Legends
- Slap Kings
- Slash of Swords – Arena and Fights
- Soul Knight
- Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
- Space Jet: Galaxy Wars
- Subdivision Infinity: 3D Space Shooter
- Swordman: Reforged
- Tales Rush
- Temple Run 2
- The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
- The Walking Zombie 2
- Titan Quest
- Walk master
- Zombie Gunship Survival
Giochi arcade a 144 Hz
- 1945 Air Forces
- Alto’s Adventure
- Ancestor
- Balls?
- Bullet Hell Monday
- Bullet Hell Monday Black
- Bullet Hell Monday Finale
- Chameleon Run
- Chicken Jump: Crazy Traffic
- Chilly Snow Slide 2
- Color Me Happy
- Cookie Run: OvenBreak
- Dan the Man
- DARIUSBURST -SP-
- Dub Dash
- Duel Otters
- Falcon Squad
- Fancy Pants Adventures
- Fruit Ninja
- Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever
- Happy Wheels
- Hill Climb Racing 2
- Idle Zombies
- Jetpack Joyride
- Minecraft
- Mosaic: BlipBlop
- MR Bow
- Ms. PAC-MAN Demo
- Nom Cat
- Nom Plant
- Offline Bubbles
- Orbia
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man 256
- PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze
- Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
- Perfect Slices
- Photon Strike
- RC Soccer
- Shadow Fight 3
- Sky Roller
- Smashing Rush
- Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
- Squadron
- Squadron II
- Subway Surferss
- Super Samurai Rampage
- Survival Derby
- Tank Star
- Trials Frontier
Giochi FPS a 144 Hz
- Blitz Brigade
- Bullet Force
- Cover Fire
- Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter
- Dead Trigger 2
- Deer Hunter 2018
- FRAG Pro Shooter
- FZ9 Timeshift
- Modern Combat Versus
- UNKILLED
Giochi di avventura a 144 Hz
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Don’t Starve
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
- Fast like a Fox
- MY LITTLE PONY: Magic Princess
- Ninja Arashi
- NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits
- Oddmar
- Old Man’s Journey
- Sonic Dash 2
- The Silent Age
- The Wolf Among Us
Giochi di corse a 144 Hz
- Battle Racing Stars
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Beach Buggy Racing 2
- Breakneck
- CarX Drift Racing 2
- CSR Racing 2
- GTR: Traffic Rivals
- Off the Road
- Offroad Legends 2
- Real Racing 3
- Road Crash
- Smash Bandits
- Smash Cops Heat
- Traffic Rider
Giochi GDR a 144 Hz
- Ceres M
- Crossing Void
- Curse of Aros
- Dungeon Quest
- Eternium
- EverybodyRPG Returns
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
- Evertale
- Harvest Town
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2
- Legend of Solgard
- Legendary: Game of Heroes
- Magic Rampage
- Man or Vampire
- MapleStory M
- Pocket Rogues
- Soda Dungeon 2
- The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate
- The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot
- The Walking Dead: La strada per la sopravvivenza
- Wonder Tactics
Giochi di strategia a 144 Hz
- A Planet of Mine
- Adorable Home
- Arma Mobile Ops
- Battlevoid: First Contact
- Badland Brawl
- Bid wars: Pawn Empire
- Bloons Adventure Time TD
- Chess Rush
- Cosmic Wars
- Doodle Alchemy
- DOKDO
- Egg, Inc.
- Epic Battle Simulator
- Grow Kingdom
- Hexonia
- Idle Digging Tycoon
- Idle Egg Tycoon
- Infinitode 2
- King Of Sails : Royal Navy
- King of Thieves
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Last Hope Tower Defense
- OpenTTD
- Plague Inc.
- Rebel Inc.
- Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys
- Rise of Kingdoms
- sand:box – relaxing particle engine
- Subterfuge
- Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game
- I Simpson Springfield
- TheoTown
- Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
- Xenowerk Tactics
Giochi multiplayer a 144 Hz
Giochi sportivi a 144 Hz
- 8 Ball Pool
- Doodle Dunk
- Golf Clash
- Grand Mountain Adventure
- OK Golf
- Pumped BMX 3
- Stardunk
- 灌籃高手 SLAM DUNK
Puzzle e altri giochi a 144 Hz
- Anti Pong
- Armello
- Ballz
- Blades of Brim
- Boggle With Friends
- Card Thief
- Crayon Epoxy
- Cut the Rope 2
- Cut the Rope: Magic
- Deus Ex Go
- Doodle God HD Free
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
- Go Slice
- Groove Coaster 2
- Hitman GO
- Infinity Loop
- Ink Inc.
- Injustice 2
- Lara Croft GO
- Laser Overload
- Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
- Love Balls
- Magic Tiles 3
- Marvel Contest of Champions
- Mekorama
- Mortal Kombat
- Mini Metro
- Mr Ninja – Slicey Puzzles
- Om Nom: Merge
- Opsu!
- PIXEL PUZZLE COLLECTION
- Pokémon Café Mix
- Pull Him Out
- Puzzle Aquarium
- Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari
- Rope Slash
- Shadowmatic
- Skullgirls
- Somnus : Nonogram
- Stellar Fox
- Tiny Bubbles
- Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
- Toon Blast
- Transmission
- Wobble Drop
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links